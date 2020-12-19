FY2020 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Increased by National Bank Financial (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $13.74 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.41. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.37 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.61 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $345.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $319.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $336.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.58.

Shares of CP opened at $343.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $327.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.96. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $345.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.7202 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 941.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 23,405 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 270.8% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 8,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

