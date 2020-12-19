Wedbush Weighs in on fuboTV Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc. (OTCMKTS:FUBO) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for fuboTV in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($6.35) per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for fuboTV’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FUBO. Berenberg Bank began coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on fuboTV from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Roth Capital raised their target price on fuboTV from $29.00 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.79.

Shares of FUBO stock opened at $39.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. fuboTV has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $40.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.15.

fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.78 million.

In related news, Chairman Edgar Bronfman, Jr. bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

