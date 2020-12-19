Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Eli Lilly and Company’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Eli Lilly and in a report released on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.56 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.20. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Eli Lilly and’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.34 EPS.

LLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

NYSE:LLY opened at $171.40 on Friday. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $117.06 and a 52 week high of $173.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.42.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

