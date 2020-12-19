William Blair Comments on Penumbra, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:PEN)

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Penumbra in a report issued on Tuesday, December 15th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.16). William Blair also issued estimates for Penumbra’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PEN. BTIG Research lowered Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Penumbra from $265.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.86.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $182.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 7.42. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $121.80 and a fifty-two week high of $277.00. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 627.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $151.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.60 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEN. South State CORP. acquired a new position in Penumbra during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Penumbra by 1,466.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 215.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Penumbra by 236.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Penumbra news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 567 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.77, for a total transaction of $148,990.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.64, for a total transaction of $1,701,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,591 shares of company stock worth $8,596,102. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

