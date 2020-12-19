Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Upgraded to Overweight by Stephens

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $62.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.80% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Comerica from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Comerica from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Compass Point downgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.65.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $52.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.62 and its 200-day moving average is $42.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Comerica has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $72.33.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.60. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comerica will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Comerica news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter worth about $83,886,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Comerica by 13.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,402,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,820 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 37.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,898,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,570,000 after acquiring an additional 515,484 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Comerica by 26.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,974,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,223,000 after acquiring an additional 418,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Comerica by 411.6% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 517,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,734,000 after acquiring an additional 416,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

