Craig Hallum Increases Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $212.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.98% from the stock’s current price.

TDOC has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.77.

TDOC opened at $196.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a current ratio of 11.36. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $80.49 and a 52-week high of $253.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of -153.39 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.95.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.54 million. Research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $576,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,413 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,236.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $161,325.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,350 shares of company stock valued at $13,593,096 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,922,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,026,000 after acquiring an additional 96,112 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 62.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,957,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,596 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 1,416.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,012,786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $441,283,000 after buying an additional 1,880,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Teladoc Health by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,503,996 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $329,736,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Teladoc Health by 5.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,101,894 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $241,579,000 after buying an additional 57,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

