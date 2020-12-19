Chindata Group (NYSE:CD) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chindata Group (NYSE:CD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CD. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.60 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

CD opened at $19.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.79. Chindata Group has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $21.85.

Chindata Group (NYSE:CD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.85 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter worth $325,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter worth $407,000.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.