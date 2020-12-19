Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Stock analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.96% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

BLMN opened at $18.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.18. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.87 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 306.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 972.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 260.2% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 134.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

