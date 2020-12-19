TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $39.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $38.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 6.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TCF. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TCF Financial from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James cut TCF Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of TCF Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TCF Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCF Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.37.

NASDAQ TCF opened at $36.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. TCF Financial has a 52-week low of $16.96 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.16.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $495.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.83 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 8.38%. On average, research analysts predict that TCF Financial will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

