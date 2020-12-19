Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) (LON:CPG) Insider Karen Witts Purchases 7,011 Shares

Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) (LON:CPG) insider Karen Witts purchased 7,011 shares of Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,415 ($18.49) per share, with a total value of £99,205.65 ($129,612.82).

LON CPG opened at GBX 1,406 ($18.37) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 175.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,339.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,219.44. Compass Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 865.80 ($11.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,995.50 ($26.07). The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.32.

Several analysts have recently commented on CPG shares. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,287.12 ($16.82).

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

