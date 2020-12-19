Ian Cochrane Buys 177 Shares of Severfield plc (SFR.L) (LON:SFR) Stock

Severfield plc (SFR.L) (LON:SFR) insider Ian Cochrane bought 177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £125.67 ($164.19).

Ian Cochrane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 16th, Ian Cochrane purchased 198 shares of Severfield plc (SFR.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £124.74 ($162.97).

On Friday, October 16th, Ian Cochrane acquired 226 shares of Severfield plc (SFR.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of £124.30 ($162.40).

Shares of LON SFR opened at GBX 70 ($0.91) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £215.34 million and a PE ratio of 11.48. Severfield plc has a 1-year low of GBX 51.20 ($0.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 96 ($1.25). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 64.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 61.05.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. Severfield plc (SFR.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

About Severfield plc (SFR.L)

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

