Leslie’s (LESL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, December 21st. Analysts expect Leslie’s to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $23.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.42. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $25.84.

Get Leslie's alerts:

In related news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 107,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,830,067.00. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $561,824.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 70,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,166.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,795,357 shares of company stock valued at $166,634,910.

A number of research firms recently commented on LESL. William Blair began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.