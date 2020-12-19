Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.78 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:SRC)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 15th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.78 per share for the year. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $112.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SRC. ValuEngine raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.56.

Shares of SRC opened at $40.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $54.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRC. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

