Analysts Set Expectations for Netfin Acquisition Corp.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRIT)

Netfin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TRIT) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Netfin Acquisition in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Netfin Acquisition’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Netfin Acquisition in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

TRIT opened at $8.45 on Friday. Netfin Acquisition has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $15.17.

