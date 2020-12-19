DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $229.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) will announce $229.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for DraftKings’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $226.20 million and the highest is $234.56 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full-year sales of $551.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $547.50 million to $555.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $816.01 million, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $850.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $132.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.66 million. The company’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DKNG. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DraftKings from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $53.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.94. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $78,579,316.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at $753,034,000. Raine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth approximately $722,269,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,269,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,973,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,977,000. Institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

