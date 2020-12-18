Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $617.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.77 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.
Shares of NYSE SCS traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.48. 80,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.59. Steelcase has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $23.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average is $11.47.
Several brokerages have recently commented on SCS. Sidoti raised Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Benchmark cut shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th.
Steelcase Company Profile
Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.
Recommended Story: How Buying a Call Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.