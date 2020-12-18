Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $617.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.77 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SCS traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.48. 80,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.59. Steelcase has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $23.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average is $11.47.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCS. Sidoti raised Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Benchmark cut shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th.

In related news, Director Jennifer C. Niemann sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $49,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,267.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Eddy F. Schmitt purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.04 per share, with a total value of $301,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,176.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

