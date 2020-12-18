Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Shares of JBL stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.75. The company had a trading volume of 63,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,722. Jabil has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $45.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $120,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,076.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $625,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,694,615.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,084 shares of company stock worth $2,189,570 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jabil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

