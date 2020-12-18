Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

Rite Aid stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. Rite Aid has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on RAD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rite Aid from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.