Cowen Boosts FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $328.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $290.00 to $328.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine downgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on FedEx from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.24.

NYSE FDX opened at $292.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. FedEx has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $305.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $280.94 and a 200-day moving average of $220.00.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $1,446,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,163 shares of company stock worth $21,516,621. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,219,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,576,892,000 after acquiring an additional 129,780 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $693,412,000 after purchasing an additional 711,755 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in FedEx by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,139,149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $299,953,000 after purchasing an additional 393,747 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FedEx by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,414 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $391,723,000 after purchasing an additional 69,663 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in FedEx by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,414,230 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $191,926,000 after purchasing an additional 409,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

