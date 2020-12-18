Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Raised to $282.00 at Piper Sandler

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $282.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ACN. Bank of America lowered their target price on Accenture from $216.00 to $209.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.18.

Get Accenture alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $241.19 and a 200 day moving average of $227.89. Accenture has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $271.18. The stock has a market cap of $162.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Accenture will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total value of $249,614.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,413,162. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total value of $100,030.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,116,955.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,725,485 shares of company stock valued at $156,704,064 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Accenture by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,369,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $932,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,616 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,061,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,911 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Accenture by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,635,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $187,665,000 after purchasing an additional 795,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,961,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,868,793,000 after buying an additional 784,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Accenture by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,037,000 after buying an additional 569,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.