Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Raised to $282.00 at Piper Sandler

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $282.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ACN. Bank of America lowered their target price on Accenture from $216.00 to $209.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.18.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $241.19 and a 200 day moving average of $227.89. Accenture has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $271.18. The stock has a market cap of $162.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.08.
In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total value of $249,614.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,413,162. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total value of $100,030.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,116,955.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,725,485 shares of company stock valued at $156,704,064 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Accenture by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,369,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $932,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,616 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,061,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,911 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Accenture by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,635,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $187,665,000 after purchasing an additional 795,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,961,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,868,793,000 after buying an additional 784,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Accenture by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,037,000 after buying an additional 569,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.
Accenture Company Profile
Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.
