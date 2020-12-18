Sei Investments Co. Has $11.85 Million Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Toro were worth $11,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TTC. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of The Toro by 115.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,314,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,318,000 after buying an additional 1,773,693 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Toro by 308.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,700,000 after buying an additional 608,869 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Toro by 105.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of The Toro by 7,352.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 313,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,277,000 after buying an additional 308,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro in the second quarter valued at $18,267,000. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 5,500 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.99, for a total transaction of $461,945.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,945. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTC opened at $93.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $93.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.59.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $841.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTC. Robert W. Baird upgraded The Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Friday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

