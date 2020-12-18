Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Workiva (NYSE:WK)

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 1,135 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,857% compared to the typical volume of 58 call options.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WK shares. Truist lifted their price target on Workiva from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Workiva from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Workiva from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Workiva from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.22.

In other Workiva news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $237,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,724.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $1,369,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 268,127 shares in the company, valued at $14,687,997.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,263 shares of company stock valued at $10,029,890 over the last 90 days. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 2.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the second quarter worth $1,874,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the second quarter worth $3,178,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 74.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,163,000 after acquiring an additional 136,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 8.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,124,000 after acquiring an additional 22,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

WK opened at $90.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.78 and a beta of 1.28. Workiva has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $91.13.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $88.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.54 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. Workiva’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Workiva will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

