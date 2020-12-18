FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.82 EPS

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $292.26 on Friday. FedEx has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $305.66. The company has a market capitalization of $76.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $280.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

In other news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $192,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,401 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,189.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,163 shares of company stock valued at $21,516,621 over the last three months. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.24.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

