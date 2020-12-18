Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Announces Earnings Results

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.36), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $406.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.00 million. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $26.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Scholastic has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The company has a market capitalization of $920.40 million, a P/E ratio of -34.95 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is currently -750.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SCHL shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Scholastic from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

