Truist Begins Coverage on Envestnet (NYSE:ENV)

Equities research analysts at Truist initiated coverage on shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Envestnet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envestnet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $84.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -648.62 and a beta of 1.54. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $45.53 and a 12-month high of $92.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.97.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.32. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Stuart Depina sold 19,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.68, for a total transaction of $1,579,854.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 59,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,264.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shelly O’brien sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $456,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,797.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,643 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,217. 2.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 312.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

