Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 3,634 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,501% compared to the average daily volume of 227 call options.

In other news, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total value of $1,417,464.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,011.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 10,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,306,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,261 shares of company stock valued at $41,998,684 over the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,688,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $120.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.79 and a 200-day moving average of $118.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $73.02 and a 1-year high of $131.81.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.56. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.