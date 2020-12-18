Barclays Raises ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $55.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target lifted by analysts at Barclays from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 31.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on COP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.62.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

NYSE:COP opened at $41.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.26. The stock has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of -37.14 and a beta of 1.88. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,962,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,820,664 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $370,644,000 after buying an additional 31,946 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 18.1% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 87,156 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,966,000 after buying an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 8.6% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,513,367 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,699,000 after buying an additional 120,438 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.