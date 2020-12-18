Traders Buy High Volume of Lennar Put Options (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 26,772 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 790% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,008 put options.

LEN opened at $79.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.76. Lennar has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $86.80. The company has a current ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Lennar’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lennar will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lennar news, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 3,707 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $296,597.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,234,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 164,964 shares of company stock worth $12,824,118 in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Lennar by 2,710.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,053 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Lennar by 103,874.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,195,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,552 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Lennar by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,648,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $788,095,000 after purchasing an additional 382,465 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,771,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,585,000. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lennar from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on Lennar in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Lennar from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lennar from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.74.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

