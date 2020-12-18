Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) EVP Sells $140,000.00 in Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) EVP Courtney Blosser sold 2,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,481,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Courtney Blosser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 5th, Courtney Blosser sold 1,500 shares of Patrick Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $99,780.00.

Shares of PATK stock opened at $70.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.67 and a 200-day moving average of $60.47. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $72.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.39.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.37. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $700.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Patrick Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 647,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,639,000 after purchasing an additional 86,867 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 606,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,876,000 after acquiring an additional 65,355 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,256,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,893,000 after acquiring an additional 132,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 241,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PATK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

