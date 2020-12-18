Old Dominion Freight Line Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 1,187 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,111% compared to the average daily volume of 98 put options.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 192.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 60.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $196.06 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $105.80 and a fifty-two week high of $213.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.78 and a 200-day moving average of $188.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

ODFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.62.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

