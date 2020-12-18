Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has $17.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $11.50.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.47.

HST stock opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.29, a current ratio of 23.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 119.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.84 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 1.30%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $225,397.22. Also, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $45,870.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HST. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 137.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

