DTE Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 844 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,331% compared to the typical volume of 59 call options.

In related news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 1,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $251,061.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $52,388.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,217 shares of company stock valued at $797,917 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. CX Institutional increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Argus upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.48. DTE Energy has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $135.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.56.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

