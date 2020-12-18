Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $28.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HTA. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James raised Healthcare Trust of America from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust of America has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.91.

HTA opened at $27.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $34.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 182.87 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.38.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In related news, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 32,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $903,694.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 11.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,187,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,262,000 after buying an additional 1,439,572 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 52.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,331,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,767 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 72.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,174,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,664,000 after acquiring an additional 911,361 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 26.6% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,115,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,619,000 after acquiring an additional 655,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,838,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,831,000 after acquiring an additional 620,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

