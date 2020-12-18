Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in General Mills by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 327.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in General Mills by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 68.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

NYSE:GIS opened at $59.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

GIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CSFB upgraded General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.39.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $383,458.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,257 shares in the company, valued at $7,854,947.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $558,128.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,780.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,159 shares of company stock worth $1,606,498 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.