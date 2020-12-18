General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $59.70 on Friday. General Mills has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.51%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $383,458.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,854,947.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $558,128.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,780.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,498 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.39.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

