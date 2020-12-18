General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $59.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.62. General Mills has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $558,128.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,793 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,780.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $383,458.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,257 shares in the company, valued at $7,854,947.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,159 shares of company stock worth $1,606,498 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. CSFB raised General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.39.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

