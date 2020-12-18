Burney Co. Sells 915 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Burney Co. decreased its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CF. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 119.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,585,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,867 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 185.7% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,093,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,800 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 38.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,883,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,558,000 after acquiring an additional 802,493 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,019,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,025,000 after acquiring an additional 50,370 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in CF Industries by 99.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,422,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,017,000 after purchasing an additional 708,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries stock opened at $37.54 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.75.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

In other CF Industries news, Director Celso L. White purchased 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.03 per share, with a total value of $30,994.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,593.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CF. UBS Group decreased their target price on CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. HSBC downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.21.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

