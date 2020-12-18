Argus Initiates Coverage on Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)

Investment analysts at Argus assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

APTV has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.63.

Aptiv stock opened at $124.89 on Wednesday. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $125.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 2.24.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total transaction of $418,360.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,607,825.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,485,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Aptiv by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 871,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Aptiv by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 3.3% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 28,652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

