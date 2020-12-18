Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 10.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.1 billion.Quest Diagnostics also updated its FY20 guidance to at least $10.75 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DGX. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a hold rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Quest Diagnostics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Argus raised Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.83.

NYSE DGX opened at $120.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $131.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 35,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $4,235,329.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,005,682. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total transaction of $1,417,464.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,011.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 349,261 shares of company stock valued at $41,998,684. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

