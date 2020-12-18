ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $402.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

ASML opened at $477.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $424.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $383.89. ASML has a twelve month low of $191.25 and a twelve month high of $481.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. As a group, analysts expect that ASML will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in ASML by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,903,000 after acquiring an additional 170,980 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,366,000. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 6,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

