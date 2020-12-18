iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Down to $22.31

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.31, but opened at $20.69. iQIYI shares last traded at $19.24, with a volume of 382,787 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IQ shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.19). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 52.56%. On average, analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in iQIYI by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in iQIYI by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in iQIYI by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 418,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 139,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iQIYI by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 18,496 shares in the last quarter. 26.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

