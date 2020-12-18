Luckin Coffee Sees Unusually High Options Volume (OTCMKTS:LKNCY)

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 3,639 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,678% compared to the average daily volume of 131 call options.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Luckin Coffee stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) by 111.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,304,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 688,306 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.55% of Luckin Coffee worth $35,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Luckin Coffee stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. Luckin Coffee has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $51.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.39.

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

