Inphi Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:IPHI)

Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 1,672 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,606% compared to the average daily volume of 98 call options.

IPHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Inphi from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Inphi from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.64.

In other Inphi news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 480,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.54, for a total transaction of $69,468,959.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,312,133.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Roach sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $75,982.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,100,080.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPHI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Inphi by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,714,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,974,000 after purchasing an additional 184,860 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Inphi by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,629,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,668,000 after acquiring an additional 698,053 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Inphi by 2,580.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,778,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,155 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Inphi by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,383,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,299,000 after purchasing an additional 52,019 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Inphi by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,720,000 after purchasing an additional 14,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPHI opened at $158.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.35. Inphi has a twelve month low of $55.72 and a twelve month high of $159.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.11, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Inphi had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $180.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inphi will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

