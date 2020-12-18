Vistra Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 4,746 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,072% compared to the typical daily volume of 405 put options.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VST. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vistra by 57.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vistra by 162.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 63.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Vistra has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $24.60.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vistra will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VST. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Vistra from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Vistra from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.63.

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

