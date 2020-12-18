Paloma Partners Management Co Increases Stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 196.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,780 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,103 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,528,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,096,000 after purchasing an additional 148,743 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter worth $48,735,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,366,000 after acquiring an additional 271,644 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,509,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 587,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,466,000 after acquiring an additional 315,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $49.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.58. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $50.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. Boise Cascade’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 1,000 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $44,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.