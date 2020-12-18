Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,095 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 246.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 80.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,511 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth $137,000. 9.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LEVI. Zacks Investment Research cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 125,883 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $2,088,398.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,398.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 100,425 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $2,131,018.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,665.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,923,815 shares of company stock valued at $34,309,396 over the last ninety days. 6.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $21.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.67. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $21.55.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.25 million. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

