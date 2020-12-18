Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Holdings Boosted by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $36,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

TAK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE TAK opened at $18.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 0.96. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.95.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

