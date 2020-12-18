Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys Shares of 18,438 Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JLL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 818.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 967,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 861,962 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,170,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,583,000 after purchasing an additional 640,421 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 992,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,698,000 after purchasing an additional 429,402 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,865,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 272.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 239,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,906,000 after purchasing an additional 175,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $147.50 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $78.29 and a one year high of $178.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.26 and its 200 day moving average is $110.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.74. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

