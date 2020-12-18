Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys 27,331 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 27,331 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 96,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 15,320 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 386,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 20,197 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 466.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 62,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 51,104 shares during the period. 57.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on GE. Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.46. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The firm has a market cap of $95.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 65.65 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.