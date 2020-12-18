Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) PT Raised to $33.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $28.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Avantor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avantor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $27.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.07. Avantor has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $28.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.85.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Avantor will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 412,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $11,162,051.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,147,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,155,274.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christi Shaw sold 14,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $381,150.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,990.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,644,459 shares of company stock valued at $910,227,541 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Avantor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Avantor by 70.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

